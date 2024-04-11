7-year-old lovingly remembered as DUI driver sentenced in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The mother of a 7-year-old tragically killed in a drunk driving accident last year said Thursday was the start of a new chapter as the man responsible for her son's death was sentenced.

An entire community showed up for the family of Acestyn "Ace" Butterfus-Ramirez as splashes of orange were painted in the area outside the St. George Courthouse.

"Orange is his favorite color, so we thought, let's wear orange and show up for him and show our love for him," said Ace's mother, Briana Ramirez.

It was all to celebrate a boy who was a light in so many lives.

"I wish that it didn't happen everyday," said Ramirez. "Everyday I wake up and everyday I go to sleep, I wish that Ace was here with me."

There were balloons in the sky, pins with his picture and a bus decorated for Ace, along with loved ones dressed in orange.

"I just feel so grateful that there are so many people here that are willing to come out and take time out of their day to support Ace," his mother said.

However, inside the courtroom was heart-wrenching for many as tissue boxes were passed around when details of the horrific car crash that killed Ace on June 30 were described.

Both Ace's father and sister, who were with him in the car, shared victim impact statements in front of the courtroom where Tracy Sandoval would learn his sentence. While everyone else in the car survived, they still deal with impacts from the collision.

"[Sandoval] ran the stop sign, 37 miles an hour, hit their vehicle and in that instant, Ace's life was gone," said Briana Ramirez.

Prosecutors said Sandoval's Blood Alcohol Content was three times the legal limit and that while he had previous DUIs, he also admitted to texting while he was driving.

Washington City Police Department



"If we could have prevented this, kept this one person off the street, the DUI, the first offense, Ace might still be here. And I think that that haunts me," Ramirez said.

Addressing the court himself, Sandoval said he wished the accident never happened.

Sandoval was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison for negligently operating a vehicle resulting in Ace's death, which is to be served consecutively with two counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily harm, and one count of failure to remain at an accident involving death; all three charges carry 0-5 year sentences.

"I am terribly sorry for the suffering of the victims, and this suffering that unfortunately will continue," said Judge John Walton. "Mr. Sandoval, you made just not one bad decision that day, but a series of bad decisions."

For Ace's mother, the sentencing is a step forward in her journey.

"I'm writing a book for Ace so his legacy will stay on, move on and live on," she said.

Ramirez added that she wants to make sure no other family has to deal with her family's pain, so she is working with lawmakers on legislation to keep everyone safe on the roads and honor Ace's life and legacy.