70+ Salt Lake City flights canceled Monday, including majority of Southwest Airlines

SALT LAKE CITY — Dozens of flights into and out of Salt Lake City have been canceled Monday, with Southwest Airlines being hit the hardest.

According to FlightAware, 35 flights that were supposed to arrive at the SLC International Airport were canceled as of 5 p.m., along with 38 departing flights.

Of those 73 canceled flights, 45 were operated by Southwest — which is 62 percent of the airline's flights into or out of SLC, according to the data provided by the flight-tracking site.

FOX 13 News reached out to Southwest, and a company spokesperson admitted that "a significant portion" of its scheduled flights were canceled, although they could not confirm specific numbers. They said they expect additional changes as the New Year approaches, and due to the flights that were already canceled in recent days due to extreme winter weather across the country.

In a written statement, the company apologized to its customers and employees, saying they have been impacted "in a significant way that is unacceptable...our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning."

"We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent," the statement read, in part. "This forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity."

The company said it is working to rebound from these cancelations in a way that "minimizes last-minute inconveniences."

"We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize," the statement continued.

Other airlines operating in Utah's main airport have had cancelations Monday as well. There have also been 121 delays.