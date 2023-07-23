Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

74-year-old man killed in single vehicle crash in Salt Lake City

Image (4).jpg
SLCPD
Scene of Friday's fatal crash
Image (4).jpg
Posted at 6:25 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 20:25:41-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A man died after crashing his car into a tree Friday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

According to police, 74-year-old Calvert Lacy was found in the car by officers around 1 p.m. near 5040 W. Harold Gatty Drive. Police and paramedics administered aid, but Lacy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salt Lake City Police said they believe the man likely suffered a medical episode before the crash.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to officially determine the cause of his death.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere