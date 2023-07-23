74-year-old man killed in single vehicle crash in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man died after crashing his car into a tree Friday afternoon in Salt Lake City.

According to police, 74-year-old Calvert Lacy was found in the car by officers around 1 p.m. near 5040 W. Harold Gatty Drive. Police and paramedics administered aid, but Lacy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Salt Lake City Police said they believe the man likely suffered a medical episode before the crash.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to officially determine the cause of his death.