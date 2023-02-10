79-year-old man dies in Springville house fire

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A 79-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon after a fire broke out inside a Springville home.

The Springville Fire Department, along with agencies from Mapleton, Spanish Fork, Payson, Salem and Provo, responded to the house at 300 East 800 South just before 2 p.m.

Knowing someone was in the home, crews immediately entered to attempt a rescue, but found the man deceased inside.

Officials said a neighbor originally tried to get inside the house, but had to turn away due to the large amount smoke and flames. Fire crews needed to cut holes in the roof to put out the flames.

It's believed the start of the fire, which made its way into a second floor and attic, was accidentally caused.

The unidentified man who died was on medical oxygen, but it's not known if that contributed to the fire. Police say the man had lived at the house for over 40 years.

"Our hearts really go out to the family," said Chief Lance Haight of the Springville Police Department. "A lot of the family lives in the immediate area here and in Spanish Fork."