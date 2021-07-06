8-foot snake escapes Tooele home, on the loose

TOOELE, Utah — Halloween is nearly four months away, but the nightmare scenario some people fear has become reality in Tooele.

According to the Tooele City Police Department, an 8-foot long boa constrictor is currently on the loose after escaping its home Friday.

The missing snake was in a plastic container when it was knocked over, allowing it to roam free. Because the snake's owner was having windows installed at the home at the time of the escape, the reptile would have been able to leave the home.

Animal control spent 90 minutes searching for the boa before giving up.

Anyone who sees the snake is advised to call non-emergency dispatch, and not approach or pick it up. While the owner says the snake is not aggressive, they don't want anyone grabbing it.