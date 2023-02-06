8-year-old critically injured after fall from Stansbury Park school slide

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — An 8-year-old boy was critically injured Monday after falling off a slide at a Stansbury Park elementary school playground.

The boy was coming down the slide at Rose Springs Elementary School when he fell to the ground, according to the Tooele County Sheriff's Office. The ground under the slide where the boy fell consisted of bark, not concrete.

Following the fall, the boy was unconscious and needed life-saving measures from a deputy before being transported to the hospital.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office said the boy was in critical but stable condition when taken from the school playground.