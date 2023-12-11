8-year-old Utah girl seriously injured after falling through 2nd-story window

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — An 8-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after falling through a window from the second story of her Eagle Mountain home on Thursday.

Jennifer Barlow says her great-niece, Alma Harris, was upstairs playing with her siblings while her mother was doing laundry.

"What they believe to have happened is that she was playing and talking with somebody, they don't know who, and ended up leaning too hard against the window and the window gave way," said Barlow.

That caused Alma to fall through the screen of the window to the ground below.

"There was a neighbor that was walking a dog across the street, and she could see that they were in distress and came over and helped Rachel get a hold of 911 and then another neighbor had pulled up," said Barlow. "That was another huge blessing and miracle that both of those people were there."

Sgt. Garrett Dutson with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said they and the Unified Fire Department responded to the incident around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff's office said Alma sustained injuries and was seriously bleeding, and she was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight.

"She's in critical, but stable condition," said Barlow. "She has multiple fractures and broken bones, but their biggest concern right now is that brain function and keeping the pressure constant and stable."

Barlow described Alma as a little girl who loves to talk, adding that she is the life of the party.

She says her great-niece loves many things, like pandas, the colors purple and pink, and especially, the Utah Jazz.

"She loves the Utah Jazz, like so much is a big Jazz fan with her dad, and they like to go to the games or watch the games at home," said Barlow.

Barlow told FOX 13 News on Sunday that the support for Alma has been phenomenal. She says half the waiting room inside the hospital is full of family.

She also says there has been constant support from the Harris family's neighborhood, their church community and Alma's school.

Barlow says she is hoping no other accidents like this happen to her family or others.

"The Harrises have said, you know, check your windows, check your locks if you've got little ones at home. I know the grandparents are there, childproofing every little thing right now and they're taking extra precautions and buying, like, childproof locks, even for the windows," said Barlow.

A GoFundMe has been started for Alma and her family, which can be found HERE.