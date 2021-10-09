87 runners rescued after snow halts ultramarathon in Davis County

FARMINGTON, Utah — Dozens of trail runners participating in an ultramarathon Saturday morning were rescued from the mountains in Davis County after a snowstorm hit the area.

The Davis County Sheriff's Office was notified about an "emergency situation" involving 87 runners. They faced extreme weather, including 12-18 inches of snow and almost white-out conditions.

The race was suspended around 9:30 a.m., and the sheriff's office's search and rescue team responded on foot, ATVs and snowmobiles to help the runners get down the mountain safely.

Race organizers worked with the search and rescue volunteers to make sure all registered participants were accounted for, and the rescuers covered the entire course. All the runners were off the mountain by 2:45 p.m.

Farmington Canyon was closed to all non-emergency vehicles during the process.

The sheriff's office said a few runners were treated for hypothermia at the scene and released, with one also sustaining a minor injury from a fall.

The SAR volunteers were still "cautiously continuing their retreat off the mountain," the sheriff's office wrote in the announcement issued Saturday afternoon.

“Venturing onto the mountains, trails, and bodies of water at this time of year can be dangerous because the weather changes rapidly and conditions can quickly become life threatening. Even a mild rain in the valley can translate to blizzard conditions at higher elevations,” Davis County Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks wrote in a press release. “The rapid and collaborative response of our Search and Rescue volunteers, race organizers, and first responders from multiple agencies, resulted in minimal injuries and all runners returning home safely today. I extend my deep gratitude to everyone involved in this rescue effort.”