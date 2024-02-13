Watch Now
9 puppies killed in North Salt Lake duplex fire

Posted at 10:53 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 00:53:28-05

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — One person was treated for smoke inhalation in a fire that killed nine puppies inside a North Salt Lake home Monday.

Crews were dispatched to a residential fire in a two story duplex at 5:30 p.m. South Davis Metro Fire crews first had to cool flames from the basement before they could make entry into the area.

One person inside the home was able to get out and was transported to the hospital in stable condition with smoke inhalation.

During a search of the duplex, crews found nine puppies inside and made resuscitation efforts, but they all died due to their injuries. A large snake was found and appeared to be unharmed.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

