9 vehicle crash on I-15 in Ogden leaves child critically injured

Posted at 7:28 AM, Mar 09, 2022
OGDEN, Utah — A child was left critically injured after a nine vehicle crash on I-15 near Ogden Wednesday morning.

According to Sergeant Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened near 21st Street. The child was flown to a local hospital in critical condition.

The interstate was completely shutdown and troopers were letting people off at 21st Street.

All lanes were reopened to regular traffic as of 7:00 a.m.

