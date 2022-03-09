9 vehicle crash on I-15 in Ogden leaves child critically injured

OGDEN, Utah — A child was left critically injured after a nine vehicle crash on I-15 near Ogden Wednesday morning.

According to Sergeant Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened near 21st Street. The child was flown to a local hospital in critical condition.

The interstate was completely shutdown and troopers were letting people off at 21st Street.

All lanes were reopened to regular traffic as of 7:00 a.m.