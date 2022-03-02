9-year-old critically injured in Draper accident

DRAPER, Utah — A 9-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday following an early morning accident in Draper.

Police responded to Crosswind Way and South Fort Street just before 8 a.m. and found a vehicle up against a tree. Two people, including the girl, were in the vehicle, which was the only one involved in the accident.

The unidentified vehicle was destroyed in the accident, according to a police spokesperson.

A crash analysis team is at the accident scene and has begun an investigation, which includes viewing video from nearby home security cameras.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area on South Fort Street between 13200 South and 13600 South as roads will be closed for most of the day as the investigation continues.



Video below shows UHealth AirMed helicopter transporting child from accident scene (Courtesy: Patty Cabrera)