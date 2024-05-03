A legacy of service: Urban Indian Center celebrates its 50th anniversary

SALT LAKE CITY — When Natives leave their reservation to live an urban life, often that means leaving the social structure and resources they are used to.

But at the Urban Indian Center in Downtown Salt Lake City, Indigenous communities have found a haven to navigate a world outside of their reservations for decades. This year the center is celebrating its 50thanniversary serving Indigenous communities from all over Utah from the same location on 120 W 1300 S St.

“It's a milestone, said Alan Barlow, executive director of the Urban Indian Center. “There are only 41 urban Indian organizations across the United States. And we're one of them. And so the fact that we've been in business that long, really is a testament to the legacy of community service, the Urban Indian Center has provided.”

The center exclusively serves tribal members who are enrolled in federally recognized tribes. Those who come can avail of health services, educational and food programs.

“So it's hosted everything from powwows, to educational language classes to things such as beading classes," Barlow said.

Everything provided at the center comes at no cost for Native Americans as the center is subsidized by the federal government to some extent Barlow added.

While healthcare services are not available to the public, Barlow says that community and family events are open to all.

For Candice, a resident of Davis County, the Center’s longstanding presence for Natives in Utah is a reminder of the strength of her community.

“It means community for me Candice said. “Growing up here in like Davis County, it's all white people. And so when I was younger, I used to come to powwows here with my family. And so it's just like a center that I've always known where I could have my own community and just be around people that are like me.”

As the Center celebrates five decade serving indigenous communities, Barlow wants to remind people of the why its legacy is important for an increasing native population in Salt Lake.

“What I want the community to be aware of is the legacy that we have provided. "We have certain generations of Native Americans in this area, and Native Americans are migrating and residing to urban areas more quickly, Barlow noted.

According to the US Office of Minority about 75% of Native Americans now reside within an urban population and Native Americans along the Wasatch Front have more than doubled since the 2010 Census.

“And so more than anything, we want people to know, we are here, we have our community partnerships, we have our connections, come down and see us, contribute, volunteer and come down, make a new friend, and be a part of our legacy,” Barlow said.

