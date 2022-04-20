‘A living nightmare’: Family identifies Jordan High student hit, killed by train on way to school

SANDY, Utah — The family of a Jordan High School student hit and killed by a UTA Trax train Monday morning is pushing for change

His family has identified him as 14-year-old sophomore LP Lawrence. He was riding his bike to school when he was hit.

The Utah Transit Authority said LP waited for a first train to pass, entered the crossing, and was then struck by a second train coming from the opposite way. He died on-scene.

Since Monday morning’s tragedy, neighbors, families and friends put together a memorial at the corner of the Sandy Historic District railroad crossing.

Brandy Presnell, LP’s aunt, said the family is still processing the news.

“They just keep wanting to wake up from a nightmare,” she said. “Because this is a living nightmare for them.”

Investigators initially told FOX 13 News that LP lifted up the gate to enter the crossing, but witnesses told the family he actually crossed the street and entered on the side where there is no gate.

“He looked,” said Presnell. “He didn’t see that other train.”

LP’s family wants to see change. They’re pushing for gates to be installed on all sides and that trains should slow down in residential areas, especially near schools.

Presnell said LP loved shooting guns, being with family, and playing video games. He was a bright teen with a quiet personality.

“To have that light snuffed out at such a young age… No kid should die that young of an age to a preventable accident,” she said.