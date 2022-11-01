Look at what may be the new Utah state flag

SALT LAKE CITY — A commission tasked with designing a new Utah state flag met on Tuesday, and it appears a design has been advanced for a final vote.

An image shared with FOX 13 News shows the beehive that has become Utah's symbol in the center, in front of what is meant to represent snow-capped mountains. Below it, an eight-point star that symbolizes the state's Native American tribes and a red canyon representing the redrock of southern Utah.

FOX 13 News

"The public, in their 44,000 surveys we received, overwhelmingly chose representations of mountains, stars and the beehive and so you’re going to see a design that’s very close to that," said Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, one of the sponsors of the legislation to create a new state flag.

The flag is likely to still be tweaked as it heads for a final vote before the commission next week. But commission members that FOX 13 News spoke with largely favored the design which proved popular in public opinion surveys and also with lawmakers, tribal representatives and professional designers.

"It’s an important symbol and it’s also a great marketing tool now that Utah’s becoming more international," said Senate Minority Whip Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City. "We’re hoping to get the Olympics again, what a great opportunity to start branding the flag."

Utah's current flag has been criticized as "boring." It has been referred to as a "state seal on a blue bedsheet." When the legislature passed a bill by Sen. McCay and Rep. Steve Handy, R-Layton, it launched a lengthy public engagement process. Children and adults alike submitted thousands of ideas and designs. Those were whittled down based on themes, colors and symbols that people wanted to see in a new flag.

"We got a lot of feedback and we've actually made some changes to that design even," Sen. McCay said.

On the streets of Salt Lake City, FOX 13 News spoke with many people who said they liked the new design. One described it as "outdoorsy" and "welcoming." Another person said they preferred the existing flag because it "resembles our American flag." But another chimed in that: "different is better."

Not everyone has rallied behind a new flag — or even the process to change it. Mysterious billboards have appeared on I-15 by a "Committee to protect the Utah State Flag" declaring "It Ain't Broke Please DON'T 'FIX' it." The group has not registered with the state as a political action committee or a lobbying organization and lawmakers said they do not know who is behind them. The Lt. Governor's Office said Tuesday that so long as the group does no lobbying or speaking out for or against a candidate or issue on the ballot, they are not breaking any laws.

"There’s certainly a group of people who feel like under no circumstances should the flag change. I understand that’s a perspective," Sen. McCay said. "There’s also a group that feels like the flag should change."

Rep. Handy argued the existing flag will remain as a ceremonial one. But he defended the process as "incredibly collaborative," noting this is the first time the public has actually been involved in the process to design a state flag.

"We keep the ceremonial flag, it’s not going away," he said. "Fly it, embrace it, use it. But here’s an updated version of the state flag that’s more contemporary. Just like the Jazz have rebranded themselves, the state of Utah can rebrand, too."

If the commission votes in favor of the new flag design, the next step will be the full Utah State Legislature which will consider it in a bill expected to be presented in the 2023 legislative session.