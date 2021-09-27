Aaron Lowe’s mom describes son as ‘good kid’ who was ‘in the wrong place at the wrong time’

SALT LAKE CITY — Family, friends and fans are mourning the loss of 21-year-old Aaron Lowe.

Lowe, a University of Utah football player, was tragically shot and killed early Sunday morning at a house party in Sugar House.

His mom, Donna Sterns, tells FOX 13 that Lowe is survived by his three brothers and one sister. He was a triplet.

Family of Aaron Lowe

Sterns says Lowe was never a problem child, and describes him as a "good kid" who wanted nothing more than to please his mom.

"I was told by the detective that he did not do anything wrong, that he was not in any criminal activity. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time,” she said.

Sterns flew in from Mesquite, Texas on Sunday to group with coaches of the team.

The family now has created a GoFundMe to support a memorial service.

“He worked so hard to get to Utah," Sterns said. "He always talked about, 'Mama, when I get there, and I make it, I’m gonna buy you this big ol’ house.'”

Neighbor and lifelong Ute fan Elmira Sperling woke up to the tragic news.

"You don’t hear these stories up in Sugar House, so I was extremely surprised,” she said.

Sperling remembers when fans mourned the loss of Ty Jordan. Jordan was a good friend of Lowe and tragically died from an accidental gunshot wound.

“Horribly ironic that he would also be shot as well,” said Sperling.

Lowe took on wearing Jordan's number, 22, this season as a tribute to his friend. Now many, including Sperling, are calling for #22 to be retired as a way to honor these two late players.

“Retiring it, hanging it up would be an honorable thing to do. I respected Aaron Lowe taking on the number because he was a childhood friend, but I don't really think anyone else could fill those shoes,” Sperling said.