Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 dead 1 critical after house party shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
Crime scene stock image
Posted at 7:11 AM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 10:04:16-04

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and the other in critical condition early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. at a house party in Sugar House.

Police arrived on the scene and offered aid, sending one victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they believe there were several people who witnessed the shooting and fled before police got there.

The identities of the shooting victims are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information should call 801-799-3000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere