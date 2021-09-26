1 dead 1 critical after house party shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and the other in critical condition early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. at a house party in Sugar House.

Police arrived on the scene and offered aid, sending one victim to the hospital in critical condition.

We are investigating a shooting in the 2200-block of South Broadmoor Street. One person died on scene and another was transported to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made. There is no immediate public safety risk. #SLC #SaltLakeCity #Utah #SLCPD pic.twitter.com/S8Q0jYg4Zd — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 26, 2021

Police said they believe there were several people who witnessed the shooting and fled before police got there.

The identities of the shooting victims are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information should call 801-799-3000.