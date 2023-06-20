Abandoned home catches fire in Salt Lake City for the second time

SALT LAKE CITY — After a 2-alarm structure fire damaged three buildings in Salt Lake City in May, one of the impacted homes caught fire again Tuesday morning.

Fire officials explained the home, located at 738 Kilby Court, had been previously impacted by a fire which is why it was abandoned and nobody was inside the home at the time.

Due to the instability of the home, firefighters are using a defensive approach to attack the fire.

More than a dozen firefighters are at the scene, working to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.