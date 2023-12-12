Abused kitten recovering after being found taped inside sandwich box

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — A six-week-old kitten found taped inside a plastic sandwich box is recovering after being discovered inside a Cottonwood Heights parking lot.

The tiny kitten named Athena was rescued Monday when she was found inside a vehicle where two people were slumped over, according to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

Athena, who weighs just over one pound, was taken to Angel Paws Veterinary Services. The hospital says she suffered head trauma, singed fur, bruising on her temple and an injured eye. The kitten also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Veterinary staff say Athena is currently in stable condition and has been weaned off oxygen, although she is still receiving fluids and medication to manage pain.

Angel Paws' Medical Director, Dr. Jessica Love, said Athena has a long recovery ahead and may lose sight in her right eye.

Justin Epperson, 45, and Emily Allred, 41, both face charges of animal torture, possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. The couple was found slumped over inside a vehicle illegally camping in the parking lot. When Athena was found inside the taped shut sandwich container, the officer wrote that she had feces "all over it" and was in poor health.

Anyone looking to donate to assist with Athena's care can CLICK HERE.