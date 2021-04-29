Watch
Accident closes Salt Lake City roads near I-15

Eric Brown
Salt Lake City accident
Posted at 10:04 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 12:05:22-04

SALT LAKE CITY — An accident under an Interstate 15 overpass near downtown Salt Lake City has caused numerous traffic closures Thursday.

Officials say a white van exited the highway at 400 South and jumped over a median, hitting another vehicle. The driver of the van suffered critical, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have shut down 400 South to westbound traffic at 500 West, while eastbound traffic on 400 South is closed at 900 West.

Drivers using I-15 should exit at 600 South or 600 North.

