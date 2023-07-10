Accident ignites brush fire, shuts down I-70 in eastern Utah

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — A rollover accident involving a vehicle has sparked a brush fire in eastern Utah, forcing a partial closure of Interstate 70.

The Moab Valley Fire Department reports the accident occurred at 12:45 p.m. near the Utah-Colorado border.

The accident ignited a brush fire that has already grown to 100 acres, according to officials. Due to the fire, all lanes of traffic on I-70 at mile marker 217 were closed, but have since reopened with some lanes remaining shut down.

Grand County Sheriff's Office

Air and ground resources are currently on the scene of the fire working to extinguish the flames.

