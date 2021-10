ROCKVILLE, Utah — Residents in Rockville have been told to shelter in place due to an active shooter in the area.

According to Springdale police, the suspect is armed and dangerous.

"Please stay away from the area. Residents please shelter in place. Officers are on scene," the police department shared on social media.

Rockville is located near Zion National Park in southern Utah.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story