Adoptable dogs enjoy the 'Santa Sleigh' on Christmas in Kanab

KANAB, Utah — Santa's reindeer weren't the only four-legged animals enjoying the Christmas holiday Monday. Some of Utah's most adorable and adoptable dogs got a chance to dive into Santa's Sleigh for a toy or two.

The adoptable dogs at the Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab had a Merry Christmas thanks to the non-profit organization.

When the sleigh arrived, the dogs jumped in and picked out a favorite toy from gifts donated by animal lovers from all over the country, as well as a pallet of treats donated by Blue Buffalo.

The toys consisted of a tall pile of ropes, balls, Kongs and more.

Santa Sleigh is a tradition that's already a decade old and from the excitement seen from the dogs and Best Friends staff, it's not ending any time soon.

“Best Friends likes to give our dogs as many family-like experiences as possible while they’re here, so the Santa Sleigh is very meaningful to our staff. It's so fun watching the dogs pick an item, which they all do in their own unique way,” said Julie Castle, CEO, Best Friends Animal Society.

The toys that weren't claimed by the pups are being are being distributed to the 400-plus adoptable dogs at the sanctuary that are currently awaiting homes. According to Best Friends, the dogs originated from shelters in Utah and across the country.

With so many shelters in Utah at full or near-full capacity, Best Friends is asking people interested in adopting a new pal to reach out now.

“The holidays are a great time to adopt a dog or cat. Shelters are full of amazing pets that were once in homes and are eager to be part of a family again,” Castle said. “If you can’t commit to adoption, fostering is a wonderful way to give a pet a break from shelter life and help them find a new home in the process.”