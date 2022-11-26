Affordable housing project in central Utah deemed total loss after fire

RICHFIELD, Utah — More than a dozen families were displaced this week just ahead of the holiday season when a fire broke out at an affordable housing unit in Richfield.

No one was injured in the blaze, but everyone will have to find a new place to stay after authorities have deemed the residences uninhabitable. There were a total of 35 units at the Ville 647 on Main, formerly the Motel 6.

Since the fire, the Red Cross, local volunteers and community members have jumped in to help those who were sent out into the streets.

"In this case, it was really everyone who stepped up to assist in helping these families who were displaced," said Benjamin Donner, the executive director of the American Red Cross of Central and Southern Utah.

"All the residents are staying, as far as I know, in different hotel rooms throughout the city, and no one is still using the fairgrounds, where we thought some may have to go," Richfield City Police Chief Trent Lloyd told FOX 13 News Friday, adding that the outpouring of support from the community has been tremendous.

Lloyd said a property manager was allowed to go back into the main level to try to salvage some of the items left behind, but due to safety concerns, residents haven't been able to go back to their rooms, and no one has been allowed into the top floor due to the risk of collapse.

Richfield Police said the investigation by the Utah State Fire Marshal's Office determined the origin of the fire. The cause is still being investigated and is not yet determined, but they said it was not human-caused nor suspicious.