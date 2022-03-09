After preparing for spring, landscaping companies shift gears to tackle snow

SOUTH SALT LAKE — The latest round of snow across the state of Utah has some shifting gears to tackle winter once again.

Worx Landscaping and Snow Removal in South Salt Lake spent the day checking their equipment and making the necessary preparations ahead of the snowstorm.

Maria Reyes, a manager for Worx, says they plan to have all 16 of their trucks, manned by 2-3 people at a time, out late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"We load them up with snow blowers, some shovels, salt, road salt, some purple heat, some ice melter," said Reyes.

Reyes says this comes after they were gearing up for spring.

"We were preparing our trucks to get our spring cleanups ready," she said. "We're getting ready to remove ... our machines here, and then we didn't load up on salt because we thought, you know, there wasn't going be much snow."

Now, Reyes says they are loading up their trucks with salt as they prepare to take care of the 180 properties they are responsible for.

It's this latest batch of snow that water experts say is a welcomed sight.

"This storm that's coming in ... is a gift," said Zach Frankel, the executive director of the Utah Rivers Council. "We need to look at all of our precipitation as a gift from heaven because that's really what it is."

Frankel says last weekend's storm and the one starting Tuesday evening come after Utah dealt with its third-driest February in recorded history.

It has left the water equivalency levels in the state lagging behind.

Frankel says our water equivalency so far this year is very similar to where we were in 2021. However, he says the reservoirs and lakes are lower than they were a year ago.

Frankel says his hope is there will more storms to come that will bring more snow to our mountains.

"If we don't achieve that, our only chance is a very wet April," he said. "If we don't get a wet April, then we're starting the spring runoff season with a dramatically lower snowpack and lower reservoir levels than we experienced a year ago."

Whether it's sunshine or snow, Reyes says they'll be ready.

"It's not that bad of a transition there, so we're always ready to go after this storm," said Reyes.

Reyes tells FOX 13 News that the last storm kept their crews out for 15 hours removing snow.