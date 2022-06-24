Watch Now
After quiet NBA draft night, Utah Jazz sign three players

UCLA's Johnny Juzang in action during the second half of a college basketball game against North Carolina in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz had been rumored to make a big splash in Thursday night’s NBA draft.

But the Jazz did not pull off any major trades to get a pick in either the first or second rounds of the draft.

The Jazz did sign three players late Thursday.

They signed UCLA guard Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract, which means he can split time with the Jazz and its G League affiliate the Utah Stars.

The Jazz also signed two players to Exhibit 10 contracts.

They are Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn and Georgia Tech wing Jordan Usher.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a non-guaranteed deal which is essentially an invite to training camp.

Even though the Jazz didn’t make any deals on draft night, there is still a belief that CEO Danny Ainge and crew could still shake up the roster.

