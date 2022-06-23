Rudy Gobert scrubs Utah Jazz from Instagram page

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has added a little fuel to the fire that he will no longer be patrolling the paint along the Wasatch Front.

On Thursday, the center erased all traces of the Utah Jazz from his Instagram bio. The only thing remaining in the bio is a link to his Rudy's Kids Foundation, although photos of Gobert with the team remain in the feed.

Many people on Twitter wondered if Gobert's social media scrub was an indication that he knew his days with the Jazz were numbered.

@rudygobert27 Just wondering why your instagram page is clean of Utah Jazz stuff in the info section. I'm getting nervous. pic.twitter.com/S0cKTZKGY5 — The Real Bryan Johnson (@BryanJohnson__) June 23, 2022

Since the disappointing end to the season when the Jazz were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round, rumors have claimed either Gobert or teammate Donovan Mitchell would be traded after the franchise has seemingly plateaued.

Experts have said Gobert is the player most likely to be moved, and with the NBA Draft scheduled for Thursday night, a trade would occur sooner rather than later.

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have been the teams often mentioned as being interested in the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Selected 27th overall, Gobert was Utah's first round draft pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and began to dominate the league during the 2016-17 season.