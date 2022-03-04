Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Aggressive' turkey finally caught in Salt Lake City

Boris the Turkey
Salt Lake City Police Department
Boris the turkey perches atop a Salt Lake City utility line before being captured
Boris the Turkey
Posted at 9:51 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 11:51:52-05

SALT LAKE CITY — November is usually the time when turkeys begin to get a little antsy, but an "aggressive" gobbler got the attention of Salt Lake City police on Thursday.

The turkey named Boris was being downright unfriendly after the sun went down in a local neighborhood. A social media post by police claimed that Boris was "chasing cars and people."

A photo included with the post showed Boris sitting on a utility line, fiendishly looking down while plotting his next devious move.

But before Boris could continue his madcap hijinks, an ornithologist was called in and was able to stop the bird from performing any more mischief.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere