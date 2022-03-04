'Aggressive' turkey finally caught in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — November is usually the time when turkeys begin to get a little antsy, but an "aggressive" gobbler got the attention of Salt Lake City police on Thursday.

The turkey named Boris was being downright unfriendly after the sun went down in a local neighborhood. A social media post by police claimed that Boris was "chasing cars and people."

A photo included with the post showed Boris sitting on a utility line, fiendishly looking down while plotting his next devious move.

But before Boris could continue his madcap hijinks, an ornithologist was called in and was able to stop the bird from performing any more mischief.