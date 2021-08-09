Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Air Quality remains unhealthy for Utah as wildfire smoke lingers

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:25 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 09:35:51-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Wildfire some from western states is still here Monday morning. Salt Lake City currently has the seventh worst air quality in the world among major cities, according to IQAir.

READ: Poor air quality causing worsening symptoms for some COVID-19 long haulers

Experts recommend staying indoors as much as possible.

READ: Utah doctors warn of health risks from wildfire smoke

Conditions are not as bad in some areas as they were over the weekend, but the Utah Department of Environmental Quality rates the air in every county as at least "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

State employees are encouraged to work from home.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere