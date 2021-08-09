Air Quality remains unhealthy for Utah as wildfire smoke lingers

SALT LAKE CITY — Wildfire some from western states is still here Monday morning. Salt Lake City currently has the seventh worst air quality in the world among major cities, according to IQAir.

Experts recommend staying indoors as much as possible.

Conditions are not as bad in some areas as they were over the weekend, but the Utah Department of Environmental Quality rates the air in every county as at least "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

State employees are encouraged to work from home.