Utah doctors warn of health risks from wildfire smoke

SALT LAKE CITY — The wildfire smoke from the west coast gave Utah the worst air quality on the planet Friday.

“The air quality today is horrible,” Zabiulah Raheemi said.

“It’s horrible,” added Monica Sloano-Molina.

While doctors want everyone to stay inside, Liberty Park was busy Friday.

“It feels really bad. Especially running — it’s like, 'Ugh,'” Sloano-Molina said.

“I’ve been wearing my mask because I have asthma. My throat was kind of burning earlier,” said Enzo Kirby.

Utah recorded some of the highest PM 2.5 particulates ever in the state Friday.

“It is unhealthy for everybody. Don’t think that because you’re not in a sensitive group that this air pollution won’t affect you. It will,” said Intermountain Healthcare pulmonary physician Dr. Denitza Blagev.

Wildfire smoke can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, affect the immune system and make one more prone to infections, including COVID-19.

It’s even worse for those with pre-existing conditions. People with lung disease can get bronchitis or pneumonia. Someone with heart disease could suffer a stroke or heart attack, according to doctors.

“Today we are really talking about the PM 2.5. Those are the fine, fine particles. Those are the ones that are small enough when you breathe in ... not only do those affect your lungs, but [they] get into the bloodstream,” said Dr. Blagev.

Doctors worry the bad air could also strain an already overwhelmed hospital system in the coming days.