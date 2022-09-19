All about the 'U': School to become Westminster University

SALT LAKE CITY — Westminster College is graduating next year and becoming a university.

Officials at the Salt Lake City school announced Monday that it will be known as Westminster University beginning in Fall 2023.

The private liberal arts school was founded in 1875 as the Salt Lake Collegiate Institute.

According to bestcolleges.com, the difference between a university and college is based on what types of programs and degrees that are offered. Colleges often have smaller student populations and campuses, while universities offer both undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Westminster currently offers over 50 undergraduate programs, as well as 11 areas of graduate studies, and two doctoral degrees. The school said it will be offering more doctoral programs in the future.

“Becoming Westminster University honors our past while showcasing our strengths and trajectory as a small, comprehensive institution, one that offers students boundless opportunities with a network of support,” said Westminster president Dr. Bethami A. Dobkin.