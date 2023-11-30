All Cottonwood Canyon slopes open ahead of 'significant' winter storm

SALT LAKE CITY — Snowbird became the final of four slopes to open in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons Thursday, ahead of a "significant" winter storm expected to dump fresh powder in Utah over the weekend.

Solitude Mountain Resort was the first Cottonwood Canyon area to open for the season on November 10. They credited their early opening day to a dedicated crew and snowmakers as Utah had not received much snow by that point.

Brighton Resort and Alta Ski Area were next, both opening on November 25. Alta sadly had to push back its expected opening day from November 17 due to less-than-ideal conditions.

The canyons received a decent amount of snow on Thanksgiving weekend, perfect to continue building up the snowpack amid a slow start to the season.

Snowbird was the final of the four mountain areas to open with the first tram departing on Thursday morning.

“So excited to see how the snow is, I really don’t care how the snow is," said Elliot, a University of Utah Student experiencing their first winter in Utah. "I’m just happy to be out here.”

Even though it was last, skiers and riders were just as eager to head to Snowbird whether it was their first or hundredth time.

“I’m just really grateful, it’s really exciting to ski at this place," reflected Dan McCann, a Park City resident who has been skiing at Snowbird for 40 years. "It’s a gift to have Snowbird here in the area."

Despite a slow start to the 2023-2024 season, Snowbird leaders were quick to remember that they had skiers and riders enjoying an abnormally long winter with record snow totals.

“It seems like we were just skiing and riding back on June 17 and 18th, Father’s Day weekend, it was a super short summer, and here we are, kicking it off again for the winter," said Riley Whitney, Communications Coordinator, Snowbird.

For some, the start to the new season couldn't come soon enough and it's just in time as Utah is expected to get a "significant winter storm" this weekend.

While Utah's Weather Authority is still tracking the storm to determine exactly how much snow the Beehive State will get, experts say the impact will be "significant."

Heavy accumulations are possible across northern and central Utah, even down to valley areas. Benches could receive anywhere from five to ten inches of snow over the duration of the weekend.

The National Weather Service reports the storm will take over from Friday until Monday morning, with the heaviest accumulation expected Saturday night into Sunday.

Winter driving conditions are expected, so be prepared or stay home if you can. But, for resorts trying to really kick off the season with a bang, this storm might bring some much-needed powder, making for fun conditions for skiers and riders alike!