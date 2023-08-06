All of Moab loses electricity due to down power line

MOAB, Utah — The town of Moab is completely without electricity Saturday night due to a power line that went down.

The Moab City Police Department reported around 7 p.m. that the line was down at 500 W. Main Street, causing power to be out for the entire city.

Rocky Mountain Power reports that there are about 3,500 customers impacted by this outage.

Police initially said the estimated time for power to be restored is about three hours. However, the power company's website said it could be as late as 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

