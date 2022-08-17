All-Star sends best wishes to Utah little leaguer; Event removes player bunk beds

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. — As the 12-year-old Utah baseball player who was injured at the Little League World Series continues to recover, one of the biggest stars in the game sent him a special video.

Doctors were able to remove the breathing tube from Easton Oliverson late Wednesday, which family and friends said is a "big step" as he recovers from surgery after falling from a dormitory bunk bed on Sunday.

Oliverson's MRI scan was also very promising, according to the Facebook page providing updates on his condition. Among other encouraging signs shared by family is that Easton is no longer sedated and was able to suck water through a straw, along with mouthing the words "I love you" to his parents.

When doctors asked his name and age, he replied "Easton" and "12."

Video shared by the family showed Easton eating spoonfuls of vanilla pudding.

Early Wednesday, Little League World Series organizers in Pennsylvania announced it will remove all bunk beds from its dormitories and have placed each bed frame individually on the floor.

"Since 1992, Little League has used institutional-style bunk beds to offer the most space for the players to enjoy their time in the dorms. While these beds do not have guard rails, Little League is unaware of any serious injuries ever occurring during that period of time," said Kevin Fountain, Sr. Dir. of Communications for Little League International.

Since being injured, Easton has received an outpouring of support from across the world, including a video from his favorite player, Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts.

In a short video sent Wednesday, Betts told Oliverson that he and his Dodgers teammates were praying for his recovery. Easton started to cry when he watched it in the morning.

Oliverson and his Snow Canyon Little League team are the first-ever club from Utah to make it all the way to the Little League World Series in Williamsport. The team begins play Friday after Easton's family to continue on despite his injury.

Doctors had previously said Oliverson had been reacting well to being weened off oxygen, leading to the decision to remove his breathing tube. Easton was also able to give a thumbs up after being asked to do so by a friend.

A fundraiser is being held Wednesday night at Handel's Ice Cream locations in St. George, Woods Cross, Layton, Sandy and Fort Union, with proceeds going directly to the Oliverson family.

A @MiraclesForTank Venmo account has been created to help the family with medical expenses.

