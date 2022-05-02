All the buzz! Bees caught on video swarming Salt Lake City house

SALT LAKE CITY — There was quite a bit of buzz going around Salt Lake City on Monday, but it had nothing to do with the latest Donovan Mitchell rumors.

Millions of bees (or, at least it looked like millions) were seen swarming a house in the Marmalade neighborhood after the homeowner put out an empty hive.

Video shows the massive cloud of bees as they surrounded the house, reminiscent of a scene out of the 1978 classic "The Swarm" starring Michael Caine, Henry Fonda and Olivia de Havilland.

Mike Mower said he puts up a hive every spring, but this year, his son, Ben, was so impressed, he shared the video with FOX 13 News. Mower said the bees that survive the winter season are resilient, which makes them good candidates for a hive.