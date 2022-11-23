All-women leadership team for Utah's House Minority Caucus

SALT LAKE CITY — In a historic election, Democrats in Utah's House of Representatives chose an all-women leadership team in the state legislature.

Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, was elected House Minority Leader on Tuesday night. She is the first woman of color to be elected to the post and the second woman. In addition, House Democrats elected Rep. Jennifer Dailey-Provost, D-Salt Lake City, to serve as Minority Whip and Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City, to serve as assistant whip. Rep. Rosemary Lesser, D-Ogden, will serve as caucus manager.

Women now make up the entire leadership for House and Senate Democrats. Earlier this month, the Senate Minority Caucus elected its own leadership, with Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, as Senate Minority Leader.

With the elections of Rep. Romero and Sen. Escamilla, the minority caucuses have achieved another first: Latinas as minority leaders in the Utah State Legislature.