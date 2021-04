PROVO, Utah — A man who allegedly groped as many as six women on or near the Brigham Young University campus has been charged with a pair of misdemeanors.

Jacob Scott Hansen, 26, is facing two counts of sexual battery, a Class A misdemeanor, in two separate cases filed in 4th District Court.

Hansen has been accused of five attacks on the BYU campus on March 27 and 28, and he’s suspected in a sixth that occurred near the campus.

