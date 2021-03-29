Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

BYU Police report two groping incidents on campus

items.[0].image.alt
Brigham Young University
BYU campus.jpg
Posted at 6:11 PM, Mar 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-28 20:12:02-04

PROVO, Utah — Police are trying to identify the man who they say groped two women on Brigham Young University's campus Sunday afternoon.

In a "timely warning notice" issued by BYU Police, Chief Matthew Andrus wrote that two female students reported being groped within just a couple hours of each other.

The first happened around 1:10 p.m. at Helaman Halls, between the Cannon Center and Taylor Hall.

The second was at about 2:40 on the south sidewalk of 800 North, next to the Life Sciences Building.

The suspect in the two assaults is described as a white man between 25-40 years old, with blond hair that is balding or thinning. He is between 5'9" and 6 feet tall with an average build. He was wearing dark glasses, a black mask, a black puffy coat and light-colored pants.

The police department encourages students to travel with a companion when possible, and to immediately report tips or anything suspicious to them at 801-422-2222.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or the online chat hotline at rainn.org/resources

BYU also has resources on their website: advocates.byu.edu

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere