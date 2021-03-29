BYU Police report two groping incidents on campus

PROVO, Utah — Police are trying to identify the man who they say groped two women on Brigham Young University's campus Sunday afternoon.

In a "timely warning notice" issued by BYU Police, Chief Matthew Andrus wrote that two female students reported being groped within just a couple hours of each other.

The first happened around 1:10 p.m. at Helaman Halls, between the Cannon Center and Taylor Hall.

The second was at about 2:40 on the south sidewalk of 800 North, next to the Life Sciences Building.

The suspect in the two assaults is described as a white man between 25-40 years old, with blond hair that is balding or thinning. He is between 5'9" and 6 feet tall with an average build. He was wearing dark glasses, a black mask, a black puffy coat and light-colored pants.

The police department encourages students to travel with a companion when possible, and to immediately report tips or anything suspicious to them at 801-422-2222.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or the online chat hotline at rainn.org/resources

BYU also has resources on their website: advocates.byu.edu