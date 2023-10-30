Alleyway becomes focal point to reduce crime in Ballpark neighborhood

SALT LAKE CITY — After community members alerted police about a particularly concerning alleyway in their neighborhood, it became a focal point to improve the area overall.

The area of concern is located near 1400 S. Main Street and has become the center of "Operation Clean Alleyway."

"The community really stepped up themselves, they were the ones who decided that they were going to take back this alleyway," explained Brent Weisberg with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Between mid-August and September, officers increased vehicle and bike patrols through the area with a focus on the alley.

“We had heard from community members that the alley started to become overrun with people who were using drugs, there was a lot of trash," Weisberg explained.

SLCPD's community liaison officer, a detective who knows the neighborhood, also identified and recommended ways to make the alley safer.

Weisberg said the effort has helped reduce overall calls for service in the area by about 50 percent.

However, high-profile issues remain as earlier in October, fugitives barricaded themselves in a nearby motel for hours.

Weisberg said the area will continue to be a high priority for police.

“As you can see behind me, you can absolutely see that the ballpark neighborhood is growing and we want to make sure this neighborhood continues to grow and continues to thrive," he said.

The area is indeed growing as dozens of new homes will soon transform an empty lot into a residential space and police and community members work to make sure their spaces are safe for everyone.