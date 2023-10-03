Salt Lake City streets closed due to barricaded fugitive

SALT LAKE CITY — Areas along Main Street in Salt Lake City have been closed as SWAT teams deal with a barricaded fugitive inside a motel.

Police say the suspect fled from officers and then barricaded himself inside a room at the Main Street Motel at 1518 S. Main Street just before 5 p.m. His name was not provided, and police have not stated what happened before he fled.

Main Street is currently closed from Kensington Avenue to Bryan Avenue as SWAT and crisis negotiators work to resolve the situation.

People are being urged to stay away from the area until the situation is resolved.

