Ally Isom announces challenge to Sen. Mike Lee

SALT LAKE CITY — Another Republican challenger has entered the race to unseat Utah's senior senator.

Ally Isom announced on Thursday she would seek the GOP nomination, hoping to unseat Sen. Mike Lee. Isom recently worked as the family and community relations director for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and previously served as Governor Gary Herbert's deputy chief of staff and communications director.

"Our nation is at a critical crossroads. It’s time to return to the fundamental conservative principles we share —responsibility for our shared future, fiscal discipline, limited government, valuing life and respecting others," she said in a statement released by her campaign. "Public dialog is often more about personalities than ideas, more about division than solutions. We can do better."

Isom publicly announced she "quit" the Republican Party in 2016 after Donald Trump was elected president, criticizing divisive rhetoric she'd seen brewing within the party. She has since re-registered.

Isom is entering what could ultimately be a crowded field as Republicans seek to primary Sen. Lee. So far, she's the third candidate to enter the race. Former state representative Becky Edwards announced in May she would seek the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate in the 2022 election.