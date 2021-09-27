Alpine School District bus driver no longer employed after displaying controversial signs

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A bus driver with the Alpine School District is no longer employed by the district after he displayed controversial signs inside his bus.

District officials released a statement regarding the driver Monday morning.

"Alpine School District has concluded an investigation regarding concerns with a bus driver. Although the details of a personnel investigation are confidential, the driver involved is no longer an employee of Alpine School District."

According to a parent whose son rode the bus to Pleasant Grove High School on Monday, school district employees were were waiting for the bus to arrive to talk to the driver.

Photos showed political and religious signs questioning policies such as gun control, free healthcare and education. One sign showcased a list espousing that there are differences between boys and girls, and "an unborn child is a child."

Another sign reportedly displayed anti-LGBTQ+ messaging.

"It just has to do with appropriateness of, is this the right place to put the messaging?," asked Jeff Case, whose child informed him of the signs Friday, leading to him immediately notifying district transportation officials about the signs.

Case says he has no problem with the bus driver having a different point of view, but felt displaying those beliefs on a public school bus crossed the line.

"That's not his personal space," added Case. "That's not the place to be putting politically-driven information."

"The 'where' matters on this. And so I think inside of a school bus with government property, it's inappropriate to place a person's opinion, especially when it's politically-charged or religiously-charged."

According to Case, he heard a similar report was made about the driver back in April, including using the speaker on the bus to share personal thoughts, although that has not been verified.

After reaching out to seek opinions on a private social media page, Case said many parents said they agreed with the driver's viewpoint, but felt it should not have been on a school bus.

"[The driver] does not have the authority to be teaching this stuff," Case said. "That's not his job, and I feel like it's appropriate to make sure where we're messaging matters, and how we go about doing it matters."

"This wasn't the place. This wasn't the time."