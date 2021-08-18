Lehi teacher on leave, under investigation after video shows political statements in class

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi High School chemistry teacher is on administrative leave after a video of the way she spoke in her classroom was shared with district leaders.

Video recorded by a student in the classroom was shared with FOX 13 by his mother, Judy Bowman Storms.

It shows Leah Kinyon speaking about the seriousness of COVID-19, her disapproval of former President Donald Trump, and the concepts of binary and non-binary gender identification.

"I would be super proud of you if you chose to get the vaccine," Kinyon says in the video. "We'll just keep getting variants over and over until people get vaccinated... It could end in five seconds if people would get vaccinated."

Storms and her son Zane say speeches like these are a habit for Kinyon. Zane also said she was aware she was being recorded.

The Alpine School District responded to FOX 13's inquiry with the following statement:

"We became aware late this afternoon of an incident that took place today in one of our high school classrooms. An immediate investigation ensued. The employee has been put on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation. This behavior is inappropriate, not reflective of the professional conduct and decorum we expect of our teachers, and will not be tolerated."

The full video can be seen here: