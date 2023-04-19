Alpine School District will close 2 elementary schools after this year; 3 others' future undetermined

UTAH COUNTY — The Alpine School District voted Tuesday night to continue plans to close two schools at the end of this school year — Valley View and Sharon elementary schools.

The boardroom was packed with parents commenting on the proposed school closures and boundary changes. Over 50 parents came to the mic to tell the board to keep their kids in the schools they are in now. Many said they were blindsided by the process, which was too fast. They said want to see more research done to keep their kids where they are now, without moving programs or making it harder for families to drop off or pick kids up.

In December, the Alpine School District sent a notice that after the bond failed last election cycle in November, they had to reevaluate the schools that could stay open. In February, the board announced the five elementary schools on the chopping block are Lehi, Lindon, Windsor, Sharon and Valley View — and they would close at the end of this school year.

After numerous meetings and workshops, at the board meeting on Tuesday, members voted to continue to study by closing only Valley View and Sharon schools at the end of this year. Lehi, Lindon and Windsor will stay open for an extra year, but would possibly close in the 2024-25 school year.

Parents who spoke at the meeting talked about the impact of the dual language immersion programs at Rocky Mountain Elementary, which would move to a different school with certain adjustments. Parents said they were not consulted before the board announced closing schools, and voters weren’t told that bond failing would lead to school closures.

For the past six weeks, parents have been making their voices heard — sending over 2,000 online comments and speaking at multiple workshops and meetings. They said they will continue to fight for their kids’ education.