Alta hits 900" of snow after late spring storm

ALTA, Utah — The snow just keeps coming in Utah and just as we thought spring was here to stay a storm delivered several inches of powder to mountain areas, marking another milestone for season totals.

At the end of March, Alta and other resorts reported they officially hit 800 inches of snow thanks to an especially intense winter season.

You may have thought that was the end of it...but it's not.

On Tuesday morning, Alta Ski Area reached 901 inches.

A late spring snowstorm delivered seven inches of snow to the area over the last 24 hours, bringing the totals above the 900-inch milestone.

The snow is a welcome gift even as much of Utah's drought status has been completely removed. However, recreators won't be able to take advantage of the fresh snow as Alta Ski Area closed for the season on April 23.

Nearby, Snowbird isn't behind with 878 inches of snow this season and ten inches of snow received in the last 24 hours.

For those who want to head into Little Cottonwood Canyon to take advantage of yet another powder day, the Utah Department of Transportation warns drivers should be ready for tough conditions.

#RoadUpdate👋 #SR190 #SR210 travelers, crews are out. Current conditions:

Lower: wet

Mid/upper: slush/snow



Snow increases in mid-canyons, watch for slick spots/slush this AM until temps increase.



Showers throughout day: 1-3" road snow near resorts & 1/2-1" mid, mainly in AM. pic.twitter.com/gQnEguWlpY — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) April 25, 2023

While lower areas of the canyon are simply wet, mid and upper-level areas are slushy with snow as crews work to plow and clear roads.

Even after temperatures increase Tuesday afternoon, snow and rain throughout the day will continue to make for difficult travel conditions, officials report.