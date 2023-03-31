Alta hits 800 inches of snow this season

ALTA, Utah — Less than two weeks ago, Utah was celebrating 700 inches of snow this season at many resorts and now there's an even bigger milestone to commemorate.

Alta reported early Friday morning that they officially have hit 800 inches of snow this season.

In just the last 24 hours, Alta has received an additional 20 inches of snow on top of their already massive snowpack.

Last Friday, Utah broke the record for snowpack with 26.1 inches of snow water equivalent, now the largest since the winter of 1952.

The snow has continued to fall since last week, and many Utah resorts have continued to extend their seasons because of the incredible quantities of powder.

On March 20, Brighton Resort was the first to hit the 700 inch mark, followed closely by Alta. In case that number doesn't truly resonate, a Salt Lake City hotel celebrated the milestone by displaying a "700 inch" banner on the side of the building, depicting just how much snow Utah has received.

The snow is also good news for Utah's ongoing drought situation.

For the first time in three years, not a single area of Utah was under "Exceptional Drought" status, a major milestone following many years of water concerns.

Thanks to the snowpack, just under 20 percent of Utah, including the Salt Lake area, is in "Severe Drought," with numbers changing each week as the state gets more and more snow.

While the state celebrates the benefits of the snow,spring sports are struggling to get started with their seasons as snow on the fields and cold conditions are making things difficult for outdoor sports like soccer and baseball.

Games have been forced to cancel due to a lack of venues and school districts say they've had to postpone the use of outdoor fields because of the consequences of playing in mud.

With even more snow and rain in the forecast to begin the month of April, Utah's winter season isn't done quite yet.