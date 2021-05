SALT LAKE CITY — Amazon announced Thursday that it will be adding 1,400 jobs to Salt Lake City, with starting wages of $16 per hour and bonuses up to $1,000.

The online retailer already has 8,000 full- and part-time employees in Utah.

New employees will receive an extra $100 if they have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The announcement came the same day as Amazon committed to hiring 75,000 people in its fulfillment and logistics network in the U.S. and Canada.