AMBER Alert canceled: 14-year-old girl, 7-year-old sister found in SLC

RIVERTON, Utah — A 14-year-old girl and her younger sister were found safe within about 30 minutes of an AMBER Alert being sent out Sunday evening.

Riverton Police issued the alert around 7:30 p.m., saying 14-year-old Brooklyn George took her guardian's car and drove off with her, 7-year-old Lyra Caldwell, inside. They had last been seen around 4 p.m. Sunday.

It was initially believed that George may have been driving to Idaho, where her biological father lives.

The alert was called off shortly after 8 p.m., and Riverton Police told FOX 13 News that both girls were found safe in Salt Lake City. George reportedly saw the alert while at Liberty Park, approached a nearby police officer and turned herself in.

Officials said she will be booked into a juvenile detention facility on charges of kidnapping and vehicle theft.

