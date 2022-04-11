Watch
AMBER Alert canceled: 14-year-old girl, 7-year-old sister found in SLC

Utah Amber Alert
14-year-old Brooklyn George; 7-year-old Lyra Caldwell
Posted at 7:38 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 22:45:26-04

RIVERTON, Utah — A 14-year-old girl and her younger sister were found safe within about 30 minutes of an AMBER Alert being sent out Sunday evening.

Riverton Police issued the alert around 7:30 p.m., saying 14-year-old Brooklyn George took her guardian's car and drove off with her, 7-year-old Lyra Caldwell, inside. They had last been seen around 4 p.m. Sunday.

It was initially believed that George may have been driving to Idaho, where her biological father lives.

The alert was called off shortly after 8 p.m., and Riverton Police told FOX 13 News that both girls were found safe in Salt Lake City. George reportedly saw the alert while at Liberty Park, approached a nearby police officer and turned herself in.

Officials said she will be booked into a juvenile detention facility on charges of kidnapping and vehicle theft.

Utah's criteria for an AMBER Alert: (via alert.utah.gov)

  • Law enforcement believes a child or children have been abducted
  • Law enforcement believes the victim(s) face imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death
  • The child or children are 17 years old or younger
  • There is information that could assist the public in the safe recovery of the victim or apprehension of a suspect
