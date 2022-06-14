AMBER Alert issued for 3 kids from Wyoming

ARAPAHOE, Wyo. — An AMBER Alert was sent out for three children who authorities say were taken from their grandmother's home in central Wyoming on the Wind River Reservation.

Brodie Potter, Marcelina Potter and Harley Potter were last seen Monday in Arapahoe, Wyoming (approximately 200 miles northeast of Evanston).

Brodie is a 4-year-old boy who was last seen wearing a black shirt and red swimming trunks. Marcelina is a 7-year-old girl who was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts. Harley is a 6-year-old girl who was last seen wearing a red Volcom shirt.

Police say they are looking for Serena Perea and Shelina Blackburn (aka "Noseep") in connection with the kids' disappearance. No descriptions or information about their relationship to the kids, if any, were provided. However, officials did say the kids' grandmother has custody of them.

They were last seen in a gray 2018 Ford Focus with no license plates.

Anyone with information about these individuals' whereabouts is asked to call the Wind River Police Department at 307-332-3112.