WEST JORDAN, Utah — An AMBER Alert issued Monday for a 7-year-old girl believed to have been abducted with someone who did not have legal custody of her was canceled shortly afterwards.

Amelia Arredondo was considered to be in danger after being taken by 56-year-old Bernice Quintana at 9:30 a.m.

However, the Utah Department of Public Safety said Arrendondo was safely recovered and the AMBER Alert had been canceled.

No other details were released.