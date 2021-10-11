Amber Alert issued for abducted child, suspect in southern Idaho

JEROME, Idaho — An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a child who police say was abducted in southern Idaho.

Kingston James Solis, 6, is believed to be with 40-year-old Lucy Elena Mendoza. They were last seen near 300 E. Avenue I in Jerome, which is about 100 miles north of the Utah-Idaho state border.

Police did not provide further details on the alleged abduction or the relationship between the two, but they believe Solis is "in imminent danger."

Solis has black hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and is missing two top-front teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes, and a black and red Avengers backpack.

Mendoza has black hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Police believe she is driving a white 2018 Kia Stinger, similar to the image below, with an Idaho license plate reading "ROXIEE."

Jerome Police Department (Idaho)

Their direction of travel is unknown, but police believe she may be hanging out at locations with free wifi because she has no current address, is living out of her car, and uses apps on her phone to make phone calls.

Authorities did not specify exactly when the two were last seen, but said the "last contact" with Solis was Monday.

Anyone who has seen either of them should call 208-324-4328 or 911 immediately.